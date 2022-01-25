caught on camera

Dramatic video shows Los Angeles police sergeant save baby from choking

EMBED <>More Videos

Dramatic video shows LAPD sergeant save baby from choking

LOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles police sergeant is being hailed a hero after harrowing bodycam footage video captured the moment he saved a baby who was choking and not breathing.

The footage, released Monday, begins with a father begging for help and running toward the sergeant last week as he holds his unconscious child.

"Please officer! Please! I don't know what's wrong!" the man cries out.

The father watches helplessly as the sergeant calls dispatch to get an ambulance to the scene for the baby girl.

As the sergeant works to clear the girl's airway, the worried mother arrives and yells out "Please! What's going on?!"

The sergeant begins patting the child on her back to help clear her airway. To the relief of everyone, the girl began to breathe.

CHP officer saves choking 6-month-old baby along 101 Freeway
EMBED More News Videos

A CHP officer came to the rescue and saved a 6-month-old infant who was choking on a cherry in a vehicle along the 101 Freeway.



According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the sergeant found a "choking hazard inside the child's airway," and he performed a finger sweep and back thrust to help her breathe again.

"As a result of his efforts, the unknown choking hazard dislodged and the child regained consciousness," police said.

The baby was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to a news release.

The name of the sergeant has not been made public.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californialapdbabypolicechokingcaught on camerabody cameras
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
VIDEO: Amazon driver comes face to face with bear during delivery
Reporter hit by car on live television, but continued reporting
Doorbell cam, audio captures deadly mountain lion fight in Belmont
Video: Dolphin stampede spotted off coast of Ventura
TOP STORIES
SJ could be 1st in US to require gun liability insurance
How to get free N95 masks from pharmacies, community health centers
EDD stops payments to struggling mom amid massive disability freeze
SFPD stats show 567% increase in AAPI hate crimes in 2021
Officials ID man shot, killed by police at SFO
UCSF neurologist study reveals connections to COVID brain fog
49ers fans 'coming in full force' to NFC Championship in SoCal
Show More
Parents debate push to require COVID-19 vaccine for CA students
SAT going digital in shifting college admissions atmosphere
COVID-19 impact: Marin Brewing Company closing after 3 decades
49ers Fan of the Year organized 1st mass vaccination clinic in Calif.
If Barry Bonds isn't a Hall of Famer by the end of the day, it's a ...
More TOP STORIES News