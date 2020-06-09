LAPD, other SoCal agencies suspending use of carotid hold

Only a few days ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he is directing the state's training commission to stop teaching officers how to use the hold.
Newsom's order did not ban the use of the hold by agencies, though he noted there is legislation in the works that would do just that.
RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom directs California police officers to stop training use of carotid chokehold
Still, several police agencies in Southern California are moving forward with at least temporary suspensions of the use of the hold.
The carotid hold is a form of chokehold that cuts off blood flow through the carotid arteries to the brain.
"At the end of the day, the carotid hold that literally is designed to stop people's blood from flowing into their brain - that has no place any longer in 21st century practices," Newsom said.
The changes are coming as departments across the country face intense scrutiny over their tactics as massive protests are held over the death of George Floyd.
The LAPD and the Police Commission on Monday announced the department is placing an immediate moratorium on the use of the hold, until the commission can conduct a detailed review of the method.
Police Commission President Eileen Decker said on Sunday she requested an immediate review of LAPD policy on the use of the hold. After that review on Monday, she and LAPD Chief Michel Moore agreed on the moratorium.
Over the weekend, several other local agencies made similar announcements, including El Monte, Pasadena and Santa Ana.
El Monte Chief David Reynoso said he is ordering training in other tactics for officers to restrain uncooperative suspects.
"El Monte police officers can work together to keep themselves safe and continue to find the balance between officer safety and always treating every member of the community with dignity and respect," Reynoso said.
He noted that the department is also working on launching the use of body worn cameras by all officers this year.
