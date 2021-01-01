After Kamala Harris Twitter scandal, Las Lomitas school board appoints 1st Asian American woman as trustee

Cynthia Solis-Yi was furious after Tweets from Mehridith Venverloh, wife of Jon Venverloh, circulated online. Many used crude language, accused Harris as a "little girl (s) who wh**e their way to the top" and questioned Harris' gender.
Shortly after ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim reported on the community's outrage, Jon Venverloh stepped down and has since been replaced by Dana Nunn.
The incident involving the Venverloh's circulated quickly around the globe.
RELATED: 'I'm not racist': Solano County auto shop owner speaks out about controversial 'China virus' promotion
"My initial reaction -- I was really distraught," Solis-Yi told ABC7 on her reaction to the woman's comments last month
So when two board seats expired in recent weeks, it inspired Solis-Yi to apply along with other women and community members of color. There are now three women and two men on the board.
Since the comments in November, she says the community has stepped up, which has been "amazing to see," she said.
"It makes me even prouder to be a part of this community," Solis-Yi said.
RELATED: VP-elect Kamala Harris calls Bay Area teen who painted her portrait
Solis-Yi joined ABC7 on the New Year's Eve edition of "Getting Answers" to talk about representation and her goals for the school board and community going forward.
"I'm really looking forward to serving our community," she said.
Watch the entire interview with Cynthia Solis-Yi in the media player above.
VIDEO: Peninsula school board president resigns over wife's 'racist' tweets about Kamala Harris