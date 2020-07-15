Pandemic Pods: Here's how Bay Area parents are getting creative with their child's education

Many are contemplating alternative learning options for the fall either out of necessity or preference.
Mom Lian Chang recently created a Facebook group called Pandemic Pods and Microschools.
VIDEO: Expect face masks, social distancing, possible 'hybrid' learning when kids return to classrooms, CA superintendent says
Pandemic Pods are groups of children who get together with the same kids every day while learning at home, either with a hired teacher or with one parent taking turns with the pod.
The idea being children would still have engagement, socialization and in-person teaching.
Chang's son is three and while his pre-school is planning to be open this fall, Chang isn't sure that's the best option.
"For us, it has to do with concerns the overall public health situation isn't quite there yet," said Chang.
RELATED: Face masks not recommended for elementary school students, pediatric group says
She's not alone, she says nearly 2,000 people around the country have joined the group.
"There's just this huge need right now for families and teachers to figure out what our options are for the fall," said Chang.
For some like Chang, the pods are a choice. For others like Anjali Cameron, they're a necessity. Her daughter's school will be remote learning this fall but both she and her husband work.
"In our case, it's not an easy engagement where you can leave her in front of the laptop and say I'll be back in an hour," said Cameron.
Cameron is considering hiring a teacher for a pod that would include her daughter and other children.
VIDEO: State Superintendent Tony Thurmond hosts task force on education funding
"The other option we discussed is maybe each parent takes a certain number of hours off of work each week basically the parent becomes the teacher for that pod for a given day," said Cameron.
She recognizes that not all families will have the means to do so.
"There are a lot of issues about inequity that come up here that are just absolutely terrible," said Cameron.
As parents plan for an unprecedented future, they're communicating online to find potential pod-mates and teachers for their children.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US