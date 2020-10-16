Suspect arrested in connection to theft of SF Zoo lemur, police say

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, police say the man was arrested in San Rafael and was booked into jail.
Investigators would not give details into how they were able to connect the man to the crime but said tips did help them in identifying him as the suspect.
Zoo officials say they are giving the $2,100 reward to the church the lemur was found at as a donation.
An endangered lemur, that police believe was stolen from San Francisco Zoo, has been recovered and is safe.
The 21-year-old ring tailed lemur named Maki, was first reported missing Wednesday morning.
But by Thursday night, he was found... at school.
"The parents were calling and saying there's a lemur out on the playground," said Sarah Riggs.
It was not how Riggs, a TK and kindergarten teacher, thought she would end her day at Hope Lutheran Day School in Daly City. The San Francisco's Zoos missing lemur was out on the yard.
"He was hopping around the play structures, but ultimately while he was waiting to be picked up, was hiding in the plastic playhouses."
"It's exciting," exclaimed five-year-old San Francisco resident, James Trinh.
According to James' parents, it was their son who spotted Maki first when his mom picked him up from school.
"I like the way they look," said James, who explained to ABC7 news reporter, Kate Larsen, what Maki looked like. "Grey, black, and white."
James knew exactly what to do with a wild animal on the loose. "Call the zoo keeper!"
And so it was... animal care and control and Daly City Police showed up and safely took Maki into custody.
"Just a lot going on in the world right now, so it was good to have some good news tonight at least," said James' father, Sam Trinh.
Maki was discovered missing on Wednesday morning from the zoo's Lipman Family Lemur Forest. San Francisco Police opened a burglary investigation when they discovered evidence of forced entry and damage to the enclosure.
"We do not think he escaped, we think he was taken from the zoo, but we have yet to get confirmation on either of those," said Ed Poole, chair of the San Francisco Zoological board.
Poole says because of Maki's old age, he's 21, and the traumatic experience he's endured, there is some concern about the primate's health and condition.
"We certainly absolutely hope for the best for Maki," said Poole, who explained that Maki was in the care of veterinarians at the San Francisco Zoo on Thursday night.
Poole has also told ABC7 news that he'd like to reward James with a lifetime membership to the San Francisco Zoo.