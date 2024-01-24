After 10 years, Lesbian tech conference exits SF following neighborhood controversy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's another exit out of San Francisco. After 10 years of being hosted in the city's famous Castro neighborhood, the Lesbians Who Tech conference says they're done with city by the bay.

Boasting 15,000 attendees last year, this year, their departure is welcome news to many local businesses.

"A lot of businesses didn't know what was going on. I mean something as simple as taking the trash out, nobody knew where to put it," said Wadie Dughman.

Traditionally held inside the Castro Theater, since 2022 the conference has also shut down two blocks of the street outside.

Putting up massive barriers and makeshift structures in the middle of the road.

Something several businesses we spoke to told us was detrimental.

"No business was allowed to happen. Deliveries also. The event was closed in, so they were only allowed to stay in their area," Dughman said.

Dughman works at Rossi's Deli.

He says after several difficult years during and after the pandemic, another week with little to no business was the last thing they need.

"A lot of people have been staying at home, leaving San Francisco. So I think them having an event was nice, but I think it would have been a lot better if it was inclusive of the whole community," Dughman said.

The concerns were heard all the way to city hall.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman who represents the Castro District, says although he thinks the Castro Theater closing for renovations played a role in the conference moving this year; he knows Lesbians Who Tech were aware of some of the complaints from the neighborhood.

"Lesbians Who Tech made representations about their desire to try and address some of those. They were relatively inflexible about some of the requested changes," Mandelman said.

Mandelman says he's open to having the conference come back into town in the future.

However, he tells ABC7 News, if it does come back, it'll have to be with some changes.

"If they come back in the future, I think we need to take a hard look at the footprint and figure out how to minimize impact on businesses."

