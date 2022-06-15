Allies in Action: Embracing LGBTQ+ Families

RELATED: Local resources for LGBTQ+ issues
LGBTQIA+ is the inclusive term that includes people of all genders and sexualities, such as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning, Intersex and Allies. Learn more about the terminology with this helpful guide from GLAAD here.
We are here to talk about important issues affecting our LGBTQ+ parents, children and loved ones who support these families. Joining us for this conversation are respected local leaders, activists and experts to share their insight on today's challenges, as well as opportunities and resources for our youth.
GUESTS:
Jack Turban, M.D. (he/him) | Chief Resident in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine
Adam-Michael Royston (he/they) | Development & Communications Director at LYRIC Center for LGBTQQ+ Youth
Sara Kaplan (she/her) | Berkeley Mom of Transgender Children, Organizer at Rainbow Families Bay Area
Local resources for help with other support groups, legal, medical, schools and more.
Yuan Wang (she/they) | Director at Lavender Phoenix
Shareena Clark Ascher (they/them) | Family Programs Director at Our Family Coalition
