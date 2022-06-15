Allies in Action

Allies in Action: Embracing LGBTQ+ Families

By
Allies in Action: Embracing LGBTQ+ Families

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 Bay Area's Reggie Aqui (he/him) leads a special Allies in Action roundtable discussion about parents and children in our LGBTQIA+ families.

RELATED: Local resources for LGBTQ+ issues

LGBTQIA+ is the inclusive term that includes people of all genders and sexualities, such as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning, Intersex and Allies. Learn more about the terminology with this helpful guide from GLAAD here.

We are here to talk about important issues affecting our LGBTQ+ parents, children and loved ones who support these families. Joining us for this conversation are respected local leaders, activists and experts to share their insight on today's challenges, as well as opportunities and resources for our youth.

GUESTS:

Jack Turban, M.D. (he/him) | Chief Resident in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine
Adam-Michael Royston (he/they) | Development & Communications Director at LYRIC Center for LGBTQQ+ Youth
Sara Kaplan (she/her) | Berkeley Mom of Transgender Children, Organizer at Rainbow Families Bay Area
- WEBSITE

Local resources for help with other support groups, legal, medical, schools and more.

Yuan Wang (she/they) | Director at Lavender Phoenix
Shareena Clark Ascher (they/them) | Family Programs Director at Our Family Coalition
Check out our Take Action page for more resources around LGBTQ+ and other topics impacting our communities.

