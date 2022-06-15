Allies in Action: Embracing LGBTQ+ Families

GUESTS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 Bay Area's Reggie Aqui (he/him) leads a special Allies in Action roundtable discussion about parents and children in our LGBTQIA+ families.LGBTQIA+ is the inclusive term that includes people of all genders and sexualities, such as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning, Intersex and Allies. Learn more about the terminology with thisWe are here to talk about important issues affecting our LGBTQ+ parents, children and loved ones who support these families. Joining us for this conversation are respected local leaders, activists and experts to share their insight on today's challenges, as well as opportunities and resources for our youth.Jack Turban, M.D. (he/him) | Chief Resident in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at Stanford University School of MedicineAdam-Michael Royston (he/they) | Development & Communications Director at LYRIC Center for LGBTQQ+ YouthSara Kaplan (she/her) | Berkeley Mom of Transgender Children, Organizer at Rainbow Families Bay AreaYuan Wang (she/they) | Director at Lavender PhoenixShareena Clark Ascher (they/them) | Family Programs Director at Our Family Coalition