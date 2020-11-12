2020 presidential election

Oakland mayor says she 'could not be more proud' of Kamala Harris' projected VP win

By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has known Sen. Kamala Harris for 25 years and says she could not be more proud to see a "daughter of Oakland" heading to the White House.

"It was just this combination of joy, relief and a deep sense of history being made," Schaaf said Wednesday in an interview with ABC7's "Midday Live."

Harris' professional history in Oakland dates back to the 1990s when she was a prosecutor in Alameda County, before becoming the district attorney in San Francisco.

Mayor Schaaf said she is looking forward to have an ally in the White House after four "horrific" years for Oakland.

"Somebody who wants to support a city like Oakland, instead of vilifying it," the mayor said.

The pride Schaaf feels for Harris' victory stems from the connection she and the soon-to-be vice president had before either of them entered the political realm.

"It's an amazing thing for someone that you know, someone you've known before either of us was in politics. I've known Kamala for 25 years," Schaaf said. "Our mothers were friends, they lived in the same apartment building on the lake, that is pretty profound."

Despite the personal connection Schaaf and Harris share, the Oakland Mayor isn't blind to the historical significance of the senator's election to one of the highest offices in the land.

"The history of the first Black woman, Asian woman, biracial woman, daughter of immigrants, daughter of Oakland, just could not be more proud," Schaaf said.

