Reward increased to $250K on missing San Antonio child's fourth birthday

Reward increased to $250K in case of missing San Antonio child

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The reward has increased yet again for information that leads to the safe return of a missing Texas child.

Lina Khil disappeared from a playground in December in San Antonio.

The reward for information in her disappearance was increased to $170,000 on Friday.

However, before a celebration for Lina's fourth birthday on Sunday, someone called in a $80,000 donation to the Islamic Center, increasing the reward to $250,000.

At a celebration of her birthday Sunday, her father said he spends his days and nights waiting for a phone call.

"The only message that I have to Lina is that we are trying to find you. And we will find you," her father said through an interpreter.

In January, San Antonio police made the decision to suspend the Amber Alert for Lina.

"Amber Alerts are a tool used in investigations. While the Amber Alert for Lina has been suspended, it is critical to communicate that Lina is still a missing person and once again, we continue to follow up on leads and actively search for Lina," San Antonio police said in a statement.



Lina was last seen at an apartment complex playground in San Antonio on Dec. 20, 2021.

She was with her mother, who left her alone for an unknown amount of time, police said. When Lina's mother returned, the young girl was gone, according to police.

Lina is white, about 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds. She has straight, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information on the case to call SAPD Missing Person's Unit at 210-207-7660.

