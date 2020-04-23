music

Live Nation keeps the music going with Live From Home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Live Nation has figured out a way to bring major concerts to YOU, through a new, online platform: Live From Home.

We were joined on Midday Live by Jodi Goodman, president of Live Nation Nor Cal.

"We are truly living in a world now of virtual connections," she said. "I will tell you, for artists it has just been a floodgate of creativity and a feast of content out there. All genres, all new music, old archives, collaborations. We're seeing just so much creativity."

Live From Home has a variety of premium content available, from live stream performances to family activities, like the KIDZ BOP daily dance breaks.

There's so much creativity going on right now as artists find ways to share their art online.

"Some of it is fundraising, re-broadcasts of concerts from decades ago, it could be artists on Instagram premiering some new music, which is happening a lot right now, too," adds Goodman.

She said Live Nation realized it was important to have a central location where fans can access all that content so they aren't missing out on their favorite performers.

"The platform... is giving you a place to go to see what's available out there on special events, new music," she said. "For us, I believe, we feel this is a great opportunity for people to discover music, and to discover new artists... We're very excited about that."

Live From Home includes major performers as well as up-and-coming musicians who are the future of the industry.



In addition, Crew Nation Global Relief Fund has been created to benefit live music crews. Live Nation has committed $10 million to Crew Nation - contributing an initial $5 million to the fund, then matching the next $5 million given by artists, fans and employees dollar for dollar. Fans can donate and show their support by buying Crew Nation apparel at www.LiveNation.com/CrewNation.

For updates on social, follow Live Nation at:
Facebook - @LiveNationBayArea
Twitter - @LiveNationSF
Instagram - @LiveNationSF
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscoconcertlive musicmusiclive nationlive nationu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MUSIC
Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen headline 'Jersey 4 Jersey' benefit concert
Trevor Holmes talks about week 2 of 'Listen to Your Heart'
'High School Musical' cast reunites for 'Disney Singalong'
Meet the 12-year-old DJ prodigy spinning hits all over Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces change to stimulus check payments in CA
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
EXCLUSIVE: Fremont extending COVID-19 testing site for another week
Bay Bridge toll to remain at $6 all day, everyday amid COVID-19 pandemic
Will movie theaters survive the COVID-19 pandemic? Local cinemas speak out
Woman accused of spitting on person after social distancing dispute
NFL Draft 2020: Where to watch and how it'll work as 'virtual' event
Show More
CHP sees 87% increase in tickets for speeding over 100 mph
IRS sends stimulus funds to wrong accounts, frustrating Americans
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News