Family of 28-year-old man fatally shot at Livermore bowling alley speaks out

No arrests have been made and police say have not released any suspect descriptions but are following up on tips and leads.
Sunday night, dozens of family members remembered the young man who died.
"He just went out for a night of bowling," said a heartbroken Jose Vargas referring to his 28-year-old son Antonio Vargas. The young man was shot and killed at the Granada Bowl bowling alley in Livermore.
"He just said he was going to go with friends," said Jose who spoke to us with the help of a translator.
"He's speechless at the moment, his son was a 'no trouble' son. He had started a company to clean carpets."
Dozens showed up outside of the closed bowling alley on Sunday night to remember Vargas. Lots of hugs and tears from those who knew him best. His dad was proud of his son, saying he was a DACA recipient who came here from Mexico, worked hard, and didn't get into trouble.
Police say this happened around 6 p.m. Saturday. There was an argument, a physical fight, and then gunshots that fatally struck Vargas and injured two others in the bar area.
A witness tells us kids from a birthday party who had matching t-shirts on immediately ran outside in their bowling shoes.
Another witness said she saw people run from the bowling alley as she was stopped at a stoplight.
"A bunch of people started running out and all these young adults were running in different directions and I was thinking to myself, what's going on. They just didn't look concerned trying to get away... that was alarming too," said Sonya Gividen of Livermore.
Vargas tells us he wouldn't wish his pain on anyone but will forever remember the last thing he told his son on Saturday.
"May God be with you and take care. That was the last time we spoke," said Jose who continued saying, "He was always taught to respect his elders and anyone else in general. We never got a complaint on behalf of anyone of his behavior or anything rude."
The Vargas family has set up a GoFundMe page. They are hoping to raise enough money so that they can send Antonio's body back to Mexico.
Granada Bowl released a statement on their Facebook Page saying: "The staff and management at Granada Bowl are deeply saddened by the senseless acts of violence that occurred at our center on Saturday evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. The safety and security of our customers and employees is and always will continue to be a top priority. We will do everything in our power to assist local authorities in bringing the responsible party to justice."
