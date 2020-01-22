Livermore police investigating officer-involved shooting

Huge police presence in Livermore at Airway Blvd. they haven’t told us yet what happened but we saw a man handcuffed and in an ambulance. They say there is no threat to the public but have roped off the area, including the Starbucks parking lot. pic.twitter.com/E0pil8FsFE — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 22, 2020

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Livermore police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Kitty Hawk Road.Police say the scene is secure and there are no outstanding suspects.The police activity has closed the Airway off-ramp in Livermore.The area remains roped off including a nearby Starbucks parking lot.All lanes of eastbound I-580 were closed earlier this morning, but have since reopened.A man was seen handcuffed in an ambulance, but police have not said what his injuries are why he was put into cuffs.