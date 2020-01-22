Livermore police investigating officer-involved shooting

By
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Livermore police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Kitty Hawk Road.

Police say the scene is secure and there are no outstanding suspects.

The police activity has closed the Airway off-ramp in Livermore.

The area remains roped off including a nearby Starbucks parking lot.

All lanes of eastbound I-580 were closed earlier this morning, but have since reopened.

A man was seen handcuffed in an ambulance, but police have not said what his injuries are why he was put into cuffs.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
livermorepolice shootingofficer involved shootingshootingpolicei 580
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Smoke at San Bruno BART station triggers delays
Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area man says son roughed up during questioning
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, afternoon sun
Coronavirus kills 9 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
Show More
Furries to the rescue: Costumed conventioneers save woman
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Las Vegas mall shooting: 2 wounded by gunfire on Strip
Talking fitness, football and 49ers fans with the 'G.O.A.T' Jerry Rice
High school coach recalls 49ers' QB Garoppolo's early football years
More TOP STORIES News