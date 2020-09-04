National guardsman injured while battling LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A National Guardsman was injured and had to be rescued by helicopter while fighting the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says the guardsman was maneuvering across extremely steep terrain when he slipped and fell 100 feet down a hill.

RELATED: North Bay firefighters close to containing LNU Lightning Complex Fire, but wary of hot weather this weekend

The guardsman suffered a leg injury.


A sheriff helicopter arrived within 10 minutes.

There is no update on his status.

