National guardsman injured while battling LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Sonoma County

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says the guardsman was maneuvering across extremely steep terrain when he slipped and fell 100 feet down a hill.
The guardsman suffered a leg injury.
A sheriff helicopter arrived within 10 minutes.
There is no update on his status.
