Fit City Kids co-owners open business virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fit City Kids was scheduled to open in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans.

"The world stopped," co-owner Brad Claggett said. "We were on our final list of things we needed to do to get the doors open and we just stopped and realized we needed a whole new game plan."

So, Claggett and his business partner, Russell Swickheimer, decided to pivot and launch virtually.

Every day, Fit City Kids post videos on their social media pages centered around fitness to keep kids engaged while they're staying home. From basketball to yoga to arts and crafts - they've got it all.

"We're doing as best we can," Swickheimer said. "We're a brick and mortar facility so we want people to come, learn and play here."

Swickheimer and Claggett hope the digital presence they've made will help them whenever their doors open.And they're counting on their community to keep them going.
