Move over, Pumpkin Spice Lattes! There's a new fall trend in town: the Pumpkin. Spice. Spa Day!Spa at theWit in downtown Chicago is offering a pumpkin spice facial."Pumpkin is a very hydrating, also great for clarifying, anti-bacterial, detoxification, so there's lots of different components that pumpkin is great for," said Spa Director Katrina Morrison.