Senior surprises classmates with unique "Stampede" surprise

Like so many students this year, the seniors at Minarets High School missed out on traditional graduation - but they got a unique surprise from a fellow classmate.

"I have such a huge passion for community and so it was like, what can I do for my community for my fellow seniors that would sort of count as community service, but just to make the world a little brighter and a little happier?" said Rebecca Townsend. The senior "stampeded" the homes of fellow classmates, decorating them with wooden mustangs, the school's mascot.


Rebecca said she got the idea during her time as a gymnast when they did a fundraiser called "flocking," where they'd put plastic flamingos in someone's yard. "So I was like, what if we took mustangs instead of flamingos and put them in everybody's lawn, not as a fundraiser, but just to celebrate everyone," she said.

"And we stampeded everywhere from Clovis, Fresno, Madera, Raymond, Oakhurst, Indian Lakes. And we were driving everywhere."

Townsend and her mother Michelle used 20 wooden mustangs and a sign that they'd place at the home of a senior - sometimes coming as a complete surprise to the student.


"They were super happy, a ton of thank yous," Rebecca explained. The students would have the yard decor for 24 hours to enjoy and take photos with it. After that, Rebecca and her mom moved them to the next student's home.

"Lots of tears as we drove away because it just feels so good and you to see, you know it lights up their day," she said. "I was able to like share so much love and support for my fellow seniors, which felt really amazing, especially because we all love each other so much."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodkfsnlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 Diaries: Open For Business
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
LIVE: Oakland Unified to vote on whether to eliminate school police force
Disneyland Resort delays reopening of Anaheim theme parks
EDD expert talks new extension program, best time to call
SF school board approves eliminating police officers at public schools
100 days of COVID-19 restrictions weigh heavily across Bay Area businesses
Show More
Watch list: 13 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
New CA COVID-19 cases rise 69% in 2 days, Newsom says
5.8 magnitude Central CA quake felt in Bay Area
Newsom prepared to 'revert back' to stringent CA COVID-19 restrictions
More TOP STORIES News