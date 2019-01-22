Lockdown lifted at Union City Kaiser facility following police activity

The lockdown at a Kaiser facility in Union City has been lifted after reports of an armed man seen in a vehicle in the parking lot were determined to be unfounded, police say.Police say it turned out to be a cellphone.No one was injured in the incident and the hospital and surrounding areas are now open.Police issued an advisory at 10:13 a.m. but did not specify the nature of the activity at the time except that it was "localized outside Kaiser" and its building in the 3500 block of Whipple Road.