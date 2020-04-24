Coronavirus

WATCH TODAY: Mayor London Breed to give update on San Francisco's response to COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed is scheduled Friday afternoon to give an update on the city's response novel coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor will speak alongside other city officials at 1 p.m. in a virtual press conference.

San Francisco has a total of 1,340 positive cases of coronavirus. Twenty-two people have died from the virus, as of Friday morning.

There are more than 883,000 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., according to John Hopkins University.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Thursday that there are 37,269 positive cases in California, with 1,469 deaths statewide.

Watch the press conference with Breed here, on Facebook or YouTube.



