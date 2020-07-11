San Francisco mayor 'livid' after 'deliberate' exposure to COVID-19 at event, she says

The mayor spoke to ABC7's Kristen Sze Friday afternoon on "Getting Answers," covering her brush with the virus, San Francisco's path to reopening and the city's COVID-19 testing capacity.
Earlier this week, the mayor announced she was tested for COVID-19 after being exposed to a person who knowingly had the virus.
The mayor, along with other city officials, attended an event on Tuesday. Breed was then tested and announced her negative results on Thursday.
RELATED: SF Mayor London Breed tests negative for COVID-19 after being exposed to virus at event
"I was livid," Breed said. "I was livid that someone would put not only my health, but other people that have been really struggling and put other people's health in jeopardy. I was so angry."
The mayor said about 70 people attended the same event on Tuesday and the person with COVID-19 was aware of their diagnosis.
I've tested negative for COVID-19. I'm continuing to follow @SF_DPH's guidance, which includes taking another test next week, since we know it can take a while between being exposed and testing positive. Thank you to everyone for the kind words and positive thoughts.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 9, 2020
"I just thought how could someone be that irresponsible?" the mayor said.
Breed was particularly concerned about how deliberate the person's actions were.
"In this particular case, it was deliberate and it's really sad that someone is that selfish that they would do something like this," Breed said.
Though Breed's test was negative, she said she is "not out of the woods completely."
She plans to get another COVID-19 test next week.
RELATED: Mayor London Breed says outdoor bars, indoor restaurant reopening delayed indefinitely
Though she has not been told to quarantine, Breed is limiting her interactions with others and not working at city hall.
"I want to be very careful about my interactions with the public," the mayor said.
Breed also reiterated the responsibility that lies with San Francisco residents during the pandemic.
"Let's face the facts - we are living in COVID for the next year to 18 months. So we need to make adjustments in order to protect one another," Breed said.
The mayor's office announced Friday afternoon that the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens would be able to reopen Monday with a safety plan.
On July 13th, the @sfzoo will be allowed to reopen with approved safety plans, shoppers will be able to resume using reusable bags, and boat and fishing expeditions will have additional guidelines for how to do those activities safely, with up to 12 people. https://t.co/JaXMpyGKwK— San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) July 10, 2020
This comes as the city continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The venue will open with social distancing and capacity requirements.
"I think we're in good shape," Breed said.
The city also announced Friday that nail and hair salons, tattoo parlors and massage businesses will be in the next group considered for reopening.
RELATED: Here's where the COVID-19 crisis is getting worse in the Bay Area, according to new data
The mayor said the city is working to "give people back the opportunities we have unfortunately taken away."
Monday's phase of reopening San Francisco was supposed to include indoor dining and outdoor bars, but that remains on hold.
The San Francisco Zoo's reopening was originally expected on June 29, but was then put on pause due to the spike in cases.
Breed reiterated COVID-19 remains a "fluid situation."
In terms of San Francisco's testing capacity, Breed said the city is still working to increase the number of COVID-19 testing sites.
App users, for a better experience, click here to view the graph in a new window.
A map of the San Francisco neighborhoods with the most cases of COVID-19 per capita shows the most affected areas are in the south eastern part of the city.
This includes the Mission, Japantown, the Outer Mission, Bernal Heights, South of Market and Bayview Hunters Point.
This data overlaps with areas that don't have as many testing sites, the map shows.
"We're still continuing to expand based on need," Breed emphasized.
Watch the full interview with San Francisco Mayor London Breed above.
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US