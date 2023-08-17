Self-driving shuttle bus service launches at SF Treasure Island

On Treasure Island, robo-buses are now up and running. The shuttle service -- the first in the state -- is called "Loop."

It's fully autonomous and electric and it comes at a time when there's a big debate over self-driving cars in San Francisco.

Keep an eye out for this shuttle the next time you're on Treasure Island. There's no driver behind the wheel. Instead, it's guided by eight sensors. Treasure Island Loop is free and fully electric.

The two AV shuttles will take passengers to 7 stops every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"It's a historic day," said Tilly Chang.

Chang is the executive director of Treasure Island Mobility Management Agency.

The 9-month-long pilot program gives the community a chance to try out the shuttle.

While there's no driver, there will always be an attendant on board like operator Tony Huerta.

"The idea is to gather feedback, to see how it performs. We will be documenting and reporting out, not only how the operations go, but also what the public reactions are -- both riders and non-riders," Chang said.

SF resident Tim Molinare decided to check out the driverless shuttle today.

"As a resident of San Francisco, I'm not very comfortable about AV. Will see what happens," said Molinare.

We caught up with him after the test ride.

"Very nice, very smooth. Had no problems," said Molinare.

Top speed is 12 miles per hour. If there are ever any issues on Loop, the shuttle attendant takes over.

"They come to a stop sign, he takes over. Have to get around a utility truck, which we did, he takes over. So, it is not absolutely autonomous," Molinare said.

The shuttles can hold as many as 10 people. And they're also ADA-accessible.

"Accessible transportation for everyone in the Bay Area is vital," said Catherine Callahan, mobility manager for SF Paratransit. "It was great. It was quick. All were wheelchair key wrenches, just like on buses over in SF."

As the population on Treasure Island grows and new housing developments go up, local leaders and residents say, having transportation in place is key.

"Eventually the shuttle will connect to our transit center and to our ferry, and we'll have connection to buses to go to mainland and East Bay. It's all about connection," said V Fei Tsen with Treasure Island Development Authority.

