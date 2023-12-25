  • Watch Now

Santa Clara County crews battling 3-alarm fire in Los Altos on Christmas Day

Bay City News
Monday, December 25, 2023 6:33PM
LOS ALTOS, Calif. -- Firefighters are trying to contain a three-alarm fire in Los Altos early Monday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

The blaze occurred at a commercial structure on El Camino Real between North San Antonio Road and Sherwood Avenue, Santa Clara County fire officials said on social media at 5:40 a.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
