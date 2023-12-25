Santa Clara County crews battling 3-alarm fire in Los Altos on Christmas Day

Firefighters are trying to contain a three-alarm fire in Los Altos early Christmas Day morning, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Firefighters are trying to contain a three-alarm fire in Los Altos early Christmas Day morning, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Firefighters are trying to contain a three-alarm fire in Los Altos early Christmas Day morning, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Firefighters are trying to contain a three-alarm fire in Los Altos early Christmas Day morning, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

LOS ALTOS, Calif. -- Firefighters are trying to contain a three-alarm fire in Los Altos early Monday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

The blaze occurred at a commercial structure on El Camino Real between North San Antonio Road and Sherwood Avenue, Santa Clara County fire officials said on social media at 5:40 a.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live