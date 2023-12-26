Crews remain at Los Altos shopping center fire site due to further risk of collapse

More than 24 hours after a Christmas Day fire hit a group of Los Altos businesses, crews still have a large perimeter set up and say there's concern the building could collapse outwardly.

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KGO) -- Entire livelihoods for a group of small businesses in Los Altos have been turned upside down after an early morning Christmas fire, and crews say danger remains.

Fire crews were called to the two-story shopping center fire on El Camino Real between North San Antonio Road and Sherwood Avenue.

Fortunately, no one was inside the building at the time.

But more than 24 hours after the fire, crews say there is still concern the building could collapse outwardly and have a large perimeter set up.

During the firefight, there was some structural collapse including the roof and the HVAC systems so firefighters were pulled to battle the flames from the outside.

It took until Monday afternoon to get the fire fully contained.

Business owners tell ABC7 there's at least 10 other businesses that were in the shopping center, including a salon, a bakery, and SAT prep center, and a judo and martial arts school.

"I was just getting up, so getting ready to enjoy Christmas with my family," Raul Tamayo, owner of Tamayo's Judo said.

Just as Tamayo was about to start opening presents Monday morning, one of his students' parents called to let him know his business was up in flames.

"I'm in shock still, I just opened up my business, it's only been a year," Tamayo said. "So it was starting to go really well, great location, nice building, and then this."

Carey Wong, a neighbor who lives just a block away, woke up to the smell of smoke thinking it was his apartment.

"I really feel sorry for the businesses that work out of there, the store and the cafes, I hope the ones in the area aren't too badly affected," Wong said.

Jenny Monsivais is an office manager for a construction company that had an office on the second floor.

"It's devastating. Devastating. I still can't believe that it's gone," Monsivais said.

The Santa Clara County Deputy Fire Chief says they can take a closer look inside once the building contents have cooled. They haven't been able to make entry since before the roof collapsed.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

