lottery

No winner in Mega Millions; Powerball jackpot $470 million for Saturday

NEW YORK -- For the third time in lottery history, both Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total more than $400 million at the same time.

Here's what you need to know about both prizes:

Mega Millions


No one is waking up a winner of that massive Mega Millions jackpot, which reached $600 million for the fourth time ever in history.

Many lottery players are hoping for their chance at fortune as no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The winning numbers for Friday's Mega Millions drawing were: 18, 3, 58, 16, 6 and a Megaball of 11.



RELATED: Powerball crowns 2021's 1st millionaire during New Year's Rockin' Eve
EMBED More News Videos

Just after midnight, Jessie James Decker announced which finalist won the payout of a lifetime on "New Year's Rockin' Eve."



Even though no one won the Mega Millions jackpot earlier this week, five tickets match all five white balls, making players in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York millionaires.

Four of the winners won $1 million, and the winner from New York bought the optional Megaplier, bumping their prize up to $2 million.

Our sister station WABC-TV reported that the $2 million winning ticket was bought at Citgo Mart in Middletown, Orange County, and a $1 million winning ticket was sold at Masso's Deli & Pizzeria in Gibbsboro, New Jersey.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next drawing is on Tuesday.

Powerball


The Powerball jackpot grew again to $470 million for Saturday after no one won Wednesday night's drawing. The cash value is $362.7 million. This marks the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 1, 66, 20, 22, 60, Powerball 3 and the Powerplay Multiplier is 3.

"It's been a couple of years since the games have simultaneously offered jackpots this large, and our players are here for it," said May Scheve Reardon, chair of the Powerball Product Group and Executive Director of the Missouri Lottery.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next drawing for Powerball is at 11 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestspowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
$2.3 million lottery ticket sold in Brentwood
Mega Millions jackpot grows, $410M Powerball drawing tonight
Lottery fever kicks up after pandemic lull
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots both over $400M
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Minute-by-minute: How Capitol chaos unfolded
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
Boeing carrying 62 goes missing after taking off in Indonesia
Newsom says 1M Californians will be vaccinated in next 10 days
EXCLUSIVE: SF woman speaks out after car burglars aim gun at her
CA Proud Boy gives firsthand account of US Capitol riot
CA dentists can now administer COVID-19 vaccine, Newsom says
Show More
Marin Co. school employees next in line for COVID-19 vaccine
Newsom proposes new budget after surprise windfall
Hawaii strictly enforcing safe travel rules
South Bay girl competes on Food Network baking competition
Dear Democracy: Bay Area weighs in on Capitol chaos
More TOP STORIES News