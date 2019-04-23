Former Warriors assistant coach Luke Walton accused of sexual assault: Report

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- The Warriors have just put out a statement in response to former assistant coach Luke Walton being accused of sexual assault.The L.A. Times and TMZ are reporting Walton is being sued by a woman who claims he pinned her down and kissed her at a hotel in Santa Monica.Walton was reportedly meeting with Spectrum's SportsNet reporter Kelli Tennant to discuss a book she was writing. She says he then convinced her to come to his room.It is not clear if the incident was ever reported to police.The Sacramento Kings who just hired Walton say they are aware of the report but have no comment.The Warriors put out this statement:"We became aware of the alleged incident and story this evening and are in the process of seeking more information. We'll have no further comment at this time."