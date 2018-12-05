7 ON YOUR SIDE

Mail thief may be targeting San Jose neighborhood

The U.S. Postal Service tells us they're hoping to make an arrest in mail thefts hitting one San Jose neighborhood. (KGO-TV)

By and Randall Yip
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The U.S. Postal Service tells us they're hoping to make an arrest in mail thefts hitting one San Jose neighborhood. Their investigation has received a boost from some home surveillance video.

In the video, a heavily tattooed man can be seen calmly walking to a doorstep in the Evergreen neighborhood of San Jose. In just seconds, he appears to peek into the mailbox, grab some mail and run away.

A neighbor's camera catches the man running back into his car and driving off. The homeowner wanted to stay anonymous because she fears for her safety.

"I felt violated. Like someone stealing your personal property. It's mail," she said.

Two days later, a suspected mail thief struck in broad daylight at a neighbor's. This time the man grabs not only the mail, but a package at the doorstep.

That homeowner also wanted to stay anonymous.

"The face, the car, all his tats on his face. His body," said victim number two, are just some of the reasons why they believe the same suspect has hit at least twice in their neighborhood.

Both victims filed police reports with the San Jose Police Department.

They also reached out to the Post office. An investigator there told them this was likely a state case unless identity theft could be proven. Police informed them this was a federal case.

"I contacted you guys because I felt like at that point there was no resolution in our complaints to these agencies," said victim number one.

Postal Inspector Jeff Fitch said he understands the frustration.

"This is not something that's pushed aside. This is something that's being worked," said Fitch.

Fitch says having the videos is only the beginning.

"It is a good start. In putting these cases together, we usually put together a lot more evidence."

Fitch won't confirm if the suspect is the same in both cases. But this may help.

"Can you see that?" asked victim number one while pointing to facial tattoos.

The suspect has a prominent tattoo of the number two on his face and other marks on his neck and arm.

"Distinctive Tattoos," she says.

Right now the U.S. Postal Service plans to take the lead this investigation but said it's likely the District Attorney would handle the prosecution if an arrest is made.

