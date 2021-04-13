Bay Area cancer survivor to be honored at virtual Make-A-Wish gala

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hope and Harmony. It's a fitting theme for Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area's signature gala, Evening of Wishes.
This year's event, which takes place Wednesday, will be virtual but just as inspiring as years past.
ABC7 News Anchor Ama Daetz spoke with a "wish kid" who will be featured in the program.
Christian Ramos is 18 years old. He was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma last April, right at the beginning of the pandemic.
"It was pretty rough because I couldn't have any visitors in the hospital," said Ramos. "So it was just me and my parents the whole time."
When asked about the toughest part of being sick, he said, "I would say probably not being able to be myself all the way. I wasn't able to function right. There were days before I got diagnosed where I wouldn't leave my house. I was barely able to do anything. I had to get put on an oxygen machine, so I just had to stay in one spot and sit with the oxygen machine to even breathe properly."
It's been a tough road for Ramos. To help take his mind off what he was going through during chemotherapy, he wished for a home music studio. Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area delivered.
He says making music really gave him a purpose and something to look forward to.
Ramos has finished his treatments and is now being monitored as he works to build back his health.
You can see, wishes are so important for critically ill children. That's where you come in. You can help make these wishes come true.
Check out the gala website (wish.org/greaterbay/gala) to buy tickets or make a donation.
