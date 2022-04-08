teacher arrested

Former Richmond teacher charged with 29 counts of child molestation, DA says

She was arrested Wednesday at Sacramento Int'l Airport upon returning from Hawaii to California.

(Shutterstock)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- A former teacher in the East Bay is facing multiple charges of child molestation, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney.

Anessa Paige Gower was a biology teacher at Making Waves Academy in Richmond, where she allegedly engaged in numerous acts of a sexual nature with seven minors between 2021-2022, the DA's office said.

Friday, the DA filed 29 counts against Gower following her April 6 arrest at Sacramento International Airport as she was returning to California from Hawaii.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with sexual assault, rape, and abuse

She is currently in custody in Richmond.

Because they are all underage, the victims' identities are not being released.

"Investigators took statements from the victims and witnesses about a number of incidents involving sex acts with minors, inappropriate touching, and sharing sexually graphic photos over online platforms," the DA's office said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondchild abusearrestcontra costa countyteacher arrestedteachermolestationinvestigationairport security
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEACHER ARRESTED
Indiana teacher arrested after video shows him slapping student
SJ Unified to pay $2M over teacher sex assault lawsuit
SC teacher fired after student pulls weed gummies from prize box
How to protect your child online during distance learning
TOP STORIES
SJPD looking for red pick-up truck following deadly hit and run
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Too soon? Cal looking to name Annie the falcon's new boyfriend
Proposal to change CA workweek to 32 hours for larger companies
Michelle Carter's texting suicide trial revisited in 20/20 special
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
1 injured after possible shooting on eastbound I-580 in Livermore
Show More
Landlord says tenant owes $101K, using COVID laws to avoid eviction
SF Giants celebrate opening day at Oracle Park
Wells Fargo quietly refunds victims of huge Zelle scam
Scooter accident leaves man paralyzed, and attorney has warning
Supreme Court apointee Jackson: 'We've made it, all of us'
More TOP STORIES News