Male birth control developed by Bay Area startup now in 1st phase of human testing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new drug that is intended to be birth control for men started a clinical trial Wednesday.

The non-hormonal contraceptive is in its first phase of testing with 16 participants in the UK.

It was developed in conjunction with San Francisco-based startup "YourChoice Therapeutics."

The drug showed high efficacy in early studies. It works by blocking sperm production.

This new trial will test safety, tolerability and the functioning of oral doses.

