Man, 4-year-old injured in shooting outside Vallejo shopping center, police say

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A four-year-old child was hurt in a shooting Friday night in Vallejo, according to Vallejo Police Department.

Around 6:32 p.m., officers responded to the scene in the parking lot of the Springstowne Shopping Center.

When police arrived, they found a man and a 4 year-old child "suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound."

Medical personnel responded to the scene and rushed both victims to a local hospital for treatment.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe the man shot was in a car with his wife and three children, and that when they parked, the suspect(s) opened fire into the vehicle.

Detectives responded to the scene and are actively investigating.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vallejochild injuredshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clara County says homeless with COVID-19 have temporary shelter
Coronavirus: Stanford team has grim forecast for shelter in place future
East Bay company to have hand-held COVID-19 testing devices ready by next month
Coronavirus: Lake County defies odds with no positive cases
Coyote season forces dogs off Presidio trials, as new alphas settle in
Coronavirus: Morgan Hill restaurants trying to cope during shelter-in-place orders
Small business owners struggle to apply to new lending program
Show More
Fighting coronavirus: Help researchers solve the puzzle by becoming citizen scientist
Grisly work of crime scene cleaners changes due to COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus: Crew member from Grand Princess cruise ship has died
7 happy stories that came out of the coronavirus crisis this week
27 test positive for COVID-19 at Orinda skilled nursing facility, health officials say
More TOP STORIES News