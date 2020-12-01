Family & Parenting

Toddler's secret 'man cave' - equipped with snacks and entertainment - is so relatable

By Jessica Gonzalez
We've been spending a crazy amount of time at home and sometimes it feels like the walls are closing in.

Am I right?

Sometimes you have to just get a little creative like Noah, who is proving you don't have to be a man to build a man cave.



"So, we are in our basement. He thinks nobody knows about his hiding spot. What are you doing in here bud? You have an iPad? What are you doing?" said Noah's mom, Blair Monique.

The 2-year-old from New York did a little DIY in an empty cabinet.

He set it up with all the essentials, including a blanket, entertainment and snacks.

His mom posted this beyond adorable video on social media where it's gone wildly viral.

She says he's always liked relaxing in little spaces.

And he's owning it, even confirming to mom that yes, she is disturbing his peace and he would like the door closed.

Blair wants you to know his little sanctuary doesn't have a lock and is well-ventilated. He is also never left alone in the basement.

Noah is all of us right now who want to hide from it all with snacks and shows.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnew yorktoddlerfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF mayor dined at French Laundry 1 day after Newsom
ABC7's Day of Giving: How to help in your community
New restrictions coming for SF, mayor says
EXCLUSIVE: Tour heartbreaking wildfire damage at Camp Okizu
SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
SJ mayor apologizes for breaking COVID-19 rules on Thanksgiving
Show More
2 Warriors players test positive for COVID-19, GM says
CA man faces federal fraud charges related to COVID-19 tests
Kids & Art Foundation helps kids with cancer
Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area needs your help
Salesforce to buy work chat service Slack
More TOP STORIES News