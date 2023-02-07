Anti-abortion activist who scaled Salesforce Tower arrested after free climbing Phoenix tower

Maison DesChamps was arrested last May after free climbing to the top of San Francisco's 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower

PHOENIX (KGO) -- A man who climbed Salesforce tower in San Francisco last May was taken into custody Tuesday after free-climbing a tall building in downtown Phoenix.

Maison DesChamps, who calls himself the "Pro-life Spiderman," climbed Chase Tower in Phoenix, Arizona Tuesday morning, according to a video on his Instagram account.

"I'm climbing the Chase Tower in Phoenix Arizona!," he wrote.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Split image of Maison DesChamps climbing Chase Tower in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 and his picture with KGO-TV in May 2022.

VIDEO: Man free climbs 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower in San Francisco

The Phoenix Fire Department first reported about the incident at 9:06 a.m. on Twitter writing, "Technical Rescue Teams are on the scene of a rescue near Central Ave & Monroe St. We please ask you to avoid this area."

Nearly two hours later at 10:52 a.m., officials said firefighters have completed a rescue operation assisting an individual off the Chase Tower.

MORE: 22-year-old 'Pro-Life Spiderman' describes scaling to top of California's second tallest tower

No injuries were reported, officials said.

DesChamps was arrested last May after free climbing to the top of the 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower, the second tallest skyscraper in California.

He told ABC7's Stephanie Sierra, he started climbing to raise money for anti-abortion charities.

"At any point did you regret doing it?" she asked.

"No... it was fun," DesChamps said. "I'd do it again."

He told ABC7 he planned that climb for a month using Google Maps to assess building.

Phoenix police say DesChamps was arrested and faces charges of trespassing and criminal nuisance, according to ABC affiliate, KNXV in Phoenix.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.