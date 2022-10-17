Sheriff deputies shoot armed North Bay man near Sonoma Plaza Saturday, authorities say

Police say the armed suspect brandished his weapon in the middle of Sonoma's bustling tourist district.

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- A North Bay man is in critical but stable condition in a Sacramento hospital after being shot multiple times by deputies in the City of Sonoma on Saturday night. Police say the armed suspect brandished his weapon in the middle of Sonoma's bustling tourist district.

"As we were approaching the windows, pop, pop, pop, bunch of gunfire which was insane, it didn't seem real," said Martin Gobbee.

Gobbee was working a private party at the Taub family Outpost Bar when he and his staff witnessed a shootout between Sonoma County sheriff's deputies and an armed man.

"We told everyone stay inside, made everyone in bar aware they had to exit out side door, not back," Gobbee said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is the independent agency now investigating. They say the suspect was terrorizing some tourists at Sonoma Plaza.

"The subject was trying to break the window of a passing limo, brandishing a firearm," said Santa Rosa Police Sergeant, Christopher Mahurin.

Mahurin said that a short time later, the man in his 40s was confronted by deputies.

"The deputies noticed the man had a gun. They ordered him to drop it several times. He refused to comply and shot at least one time at a deputy. The deputy fired back at suspect," Mahurin said.

Police say the suspect was struck once, but ran away, after a short chase the man ran towards deputies, when a second officer fired, wounding the suspect a second time.

"I saw him roll over in the street, lots of blood, like out of a movie," Gobbee said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital.

Before the shooting began, police say the suspect broke windows at nearby businesses, including Lisa Chan's Happy Garden Restaurant, leaving a sea of broken glass.

"I'm sad and angry. Why did they do this to me?" Chan said.

"Usually, Sonoma is a very peaceful tourist destination," said Sonoma Mayor Jack Ding.

Mayor Ding says his community is safe. He says he's praying for the suspect's family while praising the brave work of deputies.

"I'm grateful for the diligence of law enforcement, for their response and investigation in this tragic case," he said.

The suspect's name has not been released. Authorities say he has a prior criminal record but would not offer details. A motive for the gun violence is still unknown.

