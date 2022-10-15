EXCLUSIVE: Uber driver from Nepal allegedly carjacked at gunpoint by passengers in Oakland

WARNING: Video could be difficult to watch for some viewers

An East Bay Uber driver from Nepal is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay Uber driver is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland.

WARNING: Video could be difficult to watch for some viewers

Bimal Thapa Magar accepted a one-and-a-half mile ride around 8 p.m. on October 1. He says he didn't suspect anything was wrong until the two passengers did not get out at their destination in East Oakland.

The men allegedly asked Bimal where he was from and when Bimal responded "Nepal," they asked for hand sanitizer and then got aggressive.

"After that, one of the guys put a gun on my head. The other guy took my stuff, wallet, keys and everything. They told me to lay on the ground. I was on the ground, laying down, and then they took my car keys and they drove away."

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Video shows terrifying ambush-style robbery, shooting in SF's Mission

Bimal believed he was targeted because of his race after the suspects asked where he was from. He has not been able to go out alone since the incident or drive for Uber.

ABC7 News submitted an inquiry to Oakland police for updates in the investigation and are waiting to hear back.

RELATED: Woman seen coughing on SF Uber driver in viral video turns herself into police

According to Bimal, OPD was able to recover his Honda sedan days after the incident.

He claims Uber did not provide any compensation for this incident, but he was able to utilize the company's insurance for a replacement vehicle.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Family of Uber driver shot, killed in Oakland demands change; police offer reward

Bimal only has one request for the public at this time.

"I want them (the suspects) punished. They should be punished so that others may not be victims in the coming days."

Anchor Dion Lim will have more with the driver, Bimal Thapa Magar, Saturday at 11 p.m. on ABC7 News.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live