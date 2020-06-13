Cal running back Marcel Dancy is a community super star -- With Authority

We learned that not only is he an over-achiever on the field, but also excels at community leadership.
From coaching youth football to surprising elementary school classes, the Oakland native is always finding ways give back.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Marcel has partnered with Burckhalter Elementary to raise money for families in need.
The original goal was $10,000 - to give 100 families each $100 for groceries.
The goal has now doubles to $20,000 so that each family can have two rounds of groceries.
You can help contribute on the official GoFundMe account here.
In partnership with Burckhalter elementary and @IntuitiveFn, the Dancy fundraiser is on a mission to raise $10,000 to help 100 families. If we surpass our goal we’ll use those funds to help more families, link below for details. #StrongerTogether https://t.co/ax4sQ9Aydy pic.twitter.com/SwHPmPDC3v— Marcel Dancy (@Mufasa23x) May 29, 2020
An All-State Good Works team member and recipient of the Walter A. Haas Jr. Community Service Award, Marcel even met R&B superstar Usher while on a trip to help communities in New Orleans.
He also talks about his path from Laney College to the exact moment of when he found out he would play for Cal.
We also learn which position group has the most swag and how the Bears are preparing for the 2020 football season.
