explosion

'Rattled the walls': Marin residents baffled by 'disturbing' loud booms occurring regularly at night

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Marin residents baffled by 'disturbing' loud booms in the night

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Some Marin County residents are expressing concern, saying they've been hearing loud booms at night and don't believe them to be from fireworks.

"There have been really loud explosions!" Cristina Peralta said.

Peralta lives with her boyfriend in the Marin County area of San Geronimo Valley.

RELATED: Walnut Creek man arrested after explosion, found with $2,500 worth of fireworks, police say

The sheriff's office confirms the explosions and says there have been at least six of them in the last month.

"I heard one and it rattled the walls of our house. I felt it in my body, my chest, it was so low it sounded like it was coming from underground," says Peralta.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office says one of the most recent booms came last Sunday around 10 p.m. A deputy who was nearby found evidence that someone had lit some type of unknown device that damaged a large tree in the area.

EXCLUSIVE: SF restaurant owner unsure of future in city after business rocked by explosion
EMBED More News Videos

Dramatic surveillance video shows the moments a San Francisco restaurant was rocked by an explosion Monday morning.



Peralta heard that boom and said her windows shook during it.

She isn't the only one whose heard them.

"Doesn't sound like fireworks, it's not a similar sound as fireworks, it's just a deep rumble boom," said another San Geronimo Valley resident.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office says they have deployed additional resources to try to catch the person or person's responsible.

RELATED: Explosion, fire destroys historic buildings in Stinson Beach

While the explosions have been heard in San Geronimo Valley, deputies say at least one of the originating spots was not near homes.

"It's a really disturbing sound and it's scary to hear that when it's like 8 p.m. on any given night. I hope who is ever setting them off, if they are explosives, to maybe find another spot to do it, or maybe to stop because it's really freaking a lot of the neighbors out," says Peralta.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san geronimobizarreexplosionsheriffnoise complaintinvestigationmarin county
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
3 arrested in deadly UK car explosion; terror investigate underway
4 injured, 2 unaccounted for after explosion rocks apartment complex
EXCLUSIVE: SF restaurant hit by explosion; unsure of future in city
Video: Massive Ohio fireworks explosion injures 4
TOP STORIES
Plastic face shields shredded at Hollister recycling center
SJPD responds to shooting involving officers, carjacking suspect
San Jose on pace to surpass traffic death record after 2 deaths
TX mom pregnant with 6th child dies from COVID complications
Home mortgage appraisal industry under scrutiny in new report
Calls for dog trainer regulations renewed as families mourn lost pets
Doorbell cam, audio captures deadly mountain lion fight in Belmont
Show More
Police investigating shooting at Hillsdale Mall parking lot
Suspicious device found near Oakland federal building was a hoax
BART responds after scathing report calls agency 'unreliable'
Police: Suspected killer of LA student had prior arrest in Bay Area
Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster
More TOP STORIES News