Missing Marin hiker found alive in Lucas Valley Preserve, sheriff's office says

By
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Marin County Sheriff's Office says it has found missing hiker Robert Bennett alive.
In a tweet, Tuesday night, the sheriff's office said crews are working to "extract" Bennett with the assistance of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Missing Palo Alto couple: Son of missing man says disappearance is out of character

The Sheriff's Office says there is no update on his condition at this time.



The 76-year-old never returned from a Presidents' Day hike which prompted search and rescue crews to canvass trails near Big Rock Ridge in Marin County Open Space.

RELATED: Search expands for missing Palo Alto couple in Marin County

Besides the help from a CHP helicopter, the sheriff's office brought out its drone, ATVs, and deployed 50 people on the ground, as well as five K9 teams, which picked up scents from Bennett's Jeep, which was parked down the street from the trail.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marinhikingmissing maninvestigationmissing personmarin county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News