COVID-19 vaccine

North Bay anti-vaccine activists protest mandates, considering legal action against school board

By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

North Bay anti-vaccine activists protest mandates

MARIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Thousands of people spent their Sunday protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates across the country from our Nation's capitol to here in the Bay Area. Local activists say they have plans to fight those mandates.

A group calling themselves Marin Parents United, rallied and marched around the Marin County Civic Center Sunday protesting COVID-19 mandates.

"Our message here today we're against mandates of any form, masks and vaccines," said activist Tief Gibbs.

"I don't believe people should be forced to take the vaccination it should be a choice, there's evidence some people have been harmed by it," said activist Derrick Main.

RELATED: Bay Area parents protest statewide school vaccine mandates by keeping kids home

The group says it's considering a lawsuit against the Marin County Board of Education for requiring that some parents be vaccinated.

"Those school districts are discriminating against parents and children who are unvaccinated, not allowed to attend sports events if the can't provide proof of vaccination," said Gibbs.

The Marin County Office of Education says mandates are needed for health and safety.

"The public health department requires people gathering in large groups for things like sporting events be vaccinated, especially where transmission risk is high," said Superintendent Mary Jane Burke.

RELATED: Virginia parent threatens to bring guns to school over masks: 'Loaded and ready'
EMBED More News Videos

The Luray, VA police department charged Page County parent Amelia King for threatening to bring loaded guns to school over masks.



In Washington, D.C., thousands of anti-vaccine activists attended a rally denouncing local, state and Federal mandates.

But Medical experts say, two years into a pandemic that has claimed more than 860,000 lives in the U.S., vaccine mandates are needed to save lives and slow the spread of COVID.

"The only thing that moves the dial in the U.S. is mandates. Mandates speak to the benefit at the community level and hospital level, preventing hospitals from being overrun with sick patients from COVID," said UCSF Infectious Diseases Specialist, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmarinvaccinesface maskprotestcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicrallycovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Fauci optimistic omicron will peak in February
After the omicron wave, what's next for the COVID pandemic?
COVID testing company sued over alleged scheme
Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show
TOP STORIES
After the omicron wave, what's next for the COVID pandemic?
Families reflect on the 2 years since 1st COVID case in US
US draws down Ukraine embassy presence as war fears mount
How to use regular bills to boost your credit scores
Climate expert says CA may see more unusual winter wildfires
Colorado Fire in Monterey Co. 1,050 acres, now 25% contained
The SF Standard: 'The Curtis Family C-Notes'
Show More
Family demands justice after 23-year-old woman found dead after date
Tax filing season starts Monday. What to expect for 2022
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema formally censured by Arizona Democratic Party
49ers advance to NFC Championship with 13-10 win over Packers
More TOP STORIES News