Marquese Chriss talks art of pizookies, journey to Golden State Warriors -- With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors center Marquese Chriss takes a pizookie break to join us for another "quarantine edition" of the "With Authority" Podcast.

Chriss details how he found joy in his NBA journey by betting on himself.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE: Marquese Chriss of the Golden State Warriors | With Authority

When it comes to the return of sports, he says he can't wait to come back and play NBA basketball even if it's just one game.

"I would come back and play one game. I just want to play," he said.

Later, he reveals which teammate would probably be in big trouble playing without a crowd, and why the "Last Dance" left him thinking Steve Kerr is the real GOAT.

During the break from basketball, he's been in Arizona, working on his yoga skills. Larry admits, he needs help in that department, too.

He's also quite the artist! Nike should really consider his "Slash Brother" inspired jersey design.

Get to know the man that has emerged as the answer at center for the Dubs before they break out next season with a healthy and revamped roster.

