Video shows suspects wanted in Philadelphia mass shooting that injured 8 students at bus stop

PHILADELPHIA -- Police released video of a group of suspects wanted in a mass shooting that injured eight students at a bus stop in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

The gunfire rang out around 3 p.m. in the city's Burholme neighborhood as students from Northeast High School were waiting for the bus.

Video shows three suspects exit a dark blue 2019 Hyundai Sonata and open fire on the group at the bus stop.

VIDEO: Suspects wanted in Philly mass shooting that injured 8 at bus stop

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, eight students between the ages of 15 and 17 were shot.

"At some point when the bus is pulling up and the kids are converging to get on the bus, three individuals exit that vehicle and then discharges multiple times," Bethel said.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot nine times. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Seven other victims -- including two 15-year-olds, four 16-year-olds, and a 17-year-old -- were shot and wounded. All seven are listed in stable condition.

WATCH: Authorities provide updates after 8 students shot at SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia

Bethel says over 30 shots were fired at the scene.

Police say the suspects were last seen driving over the Tookany Creek Bridge toward Cheltenham Township. The Hyundai Sonata has dark tint on all windows and the "H" emblem is missing from the front of the vehicle.

One woman who works at the nearby Quaker Diner heard the gunshots and ran out to try and help the victims. She reported seeing several juveniles wounded.

"These children are dying every day out here, somebody's got to do something. This doesn't happen in this neighborhood," she said.

According to SEPTA, a Route 18 bus and a Route 67 bus were also struck by the gunfire near the scene. The Action Cam was at the Frankford Transportation Center where one of the involved buses was cordoned off by police.

IMAGE: Philadelphia police are looking for this 2019 blue Hyundai Sonata in connection with a mass shooting that injured 8 students on March 6, 2024.

SEPTA says there were no reports of any injuries to passengers or employees.

Philadelphia School District Superintendent Tony Watlington says crisis counselors will be at the school Thursday to help any students impacted by this incident.

"We are just absolutely heartbroken and angry that innocent children walking away from school will be impacted by gun violence," said Watlington.

Northeast High School will operate on a virtual schedule through the end of the week.

This is the fourth shooting in less than a week involving a SEPTA bus.

On Sunday, 27-year-old Sawee Kofa was shot and killed after an argument on a SEPTA bus in the city's Oxford Circle neighborhood.

A teen was killed and four others were hurt Monday when gunfire rang out at a bus stop in the city's Ogontz neighborhood.

The teen, identified as Dayemen Taylor, attended Imhotep Institute Charter High School, officials said.

And on Tuesday night, police say a man was shot and killed on a Route 79 bus Tuesday night in South Philadelphia.

Over the past two days, 11 students have been shot, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said. Commissioner Bethel said police are investigating whether Wednesday's shooting is connected to the murder of Taylor.

As a result of the recent violence, Commissioner Bethel says there will be a significant ramp-up of resources.

"I want parents and families to know that we're going to be along our corridors across the entire city of Philadelphia until we can figure out exactly what's going on," he said.

During a news conference after the shooting, Mayor Parker said enough is enough.

"This is what's extremely important to me as mayor of the city -- that the people of the city know that we will not be held hostage, that we will use every legal tool in the toolbox to ensure the public health and safety of the people of our city," said Parker.

Anyone with information in connection with these recent shootings is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.