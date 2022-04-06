gun violence

Chesa Boudin to hold vigil against gun violence following deadly shootings in SF, Sacramento

"We need thoughts and prayers and so much more," the press release said.
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting near SF playground, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin organized a vigil with local leaders as a call to action against gun violence Tuesday night.

The vigil is taking place at 1038 Howard Street at 6 p.m.

This comes following mass shooting in Sacramento that left six people dead and a dozen others wounded. In San Francisco on Sunday, two people were killed and two people were wounded in a shooting that occurred mid-day at a playground in the Ingleside neighborhood.

RELATED: Sacramento police arrest 3rd person following weekend mass shooting

Boudin is gathering local elected, religious, and community leaders to remember those who have died from gun violence and to call for action, including funding programs that serve victims and community programs that prevent violence.

You can watch the event live in this page.

RELATED: 2 killed, 2 injured in shooting near San Francisco's Alice Chalmers Playground, police say
Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and two injured near the Alice Chalmers Playground in San Francisco Sunday afternoon.



