Chesa Boudin to hold vigil against gun violence following deadly shootings in SF, Sacramento

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11707500" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and two injured near the Alice Chalmers Playground in San Francisco Sunday afternoon.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin organized a vigil with local leaders as a call to action against gun violence Tuesday night.The vigil is taking place at 1038 Howard Street at 6 p.m.This comes following mass shooting in Sacramento that left six people dead and a dozen others wounded. In San Francisco on Sunday, two people were killed and two people were wounded in a shooting that occurred mid-day at a playground in the Ingleside neighborhood.Boudin is gathering local elected, religious, and community leaders to remember those who have died from gun violence and to call for action, including funding programs that serve victims and community programs that prevent violence."We need thoughts and prayers and so much more," the press release said.You can watch the event live in this page.