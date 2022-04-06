Chesa Boudin to hold vigil against gun violence following deadly shootings in SF, Sacramento

The vigil is taking place at 1038 Howard Street at 6 p.m.
This comes following mass shooting in Sacramento that left six people dead and a dozen others wounded. In San Francisco on Sunday, two people were killed and two people were wounded in a shooting that occurred mid-day at a playground in the Ingleside neighborhood.
Boudin is gathering local elected, religious, and community leaders to remember those who have died from gun violence and to call for action, including funding programs that serve victims and community programs that prevent violence.
"We need thoughts and prayers and so much more," the press release said.
