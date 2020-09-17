MasterClass offers expert lessons on virtually anything for only $1, if you're a college student

A different kind of school year calls for a different kind of school. Today only, U.S. college students can get one year of MasterClass for $1. https://t.co/nbK9DD0hsp



SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Only on Thursday, students can take advantage of an exclusive deal. MasterClass is offering college students a one-year subscription for just $1.The deal is for good for one day only and you have to be a U.S. student to participate.Some students who may not be having the college experience they had hoped for because of the pandemic might be able to take learning to a new levelMasterClass is an online education platform. They enlist the help of experts in each field to demonstrate their trade to teach self-motivated students.Some renowned guests of the service include actress Natalie Portman, chef Gordon Ramsay and music producer Timbaland. Or you could even learn tennis from a pro like Serena Williams.A one-year subscription usually runs about $180 but MasterClass is slashing the price to show its support for students.