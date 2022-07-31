McKinney Fire in California-Oregon border explodes to 51,648 acres, evacuations ordered

Less than 20 hours after it started, the McKinney Fire is already the second largest wildfire of the season in California following the Oak Fire.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Wildfire burning in Siskiyou County near the California-Oregon border exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders.

As of Sunday, the McKinney Fire has burned 51,648 acres, and is 0% contained, officials said.

Multiple evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.

Over 100 homes were ordered evacuated and authorities were warning people to be on high alert. Smoke from the fire caused the closure of portions of Highway 96.

The McKinney Fire is now the largest wildfire of the season in California, surpassing the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.

The fast-moving fire which started Friday, went from charring just over 1 square mile (1 square kilometer) to scorching as much as 62 square miles (160 square kilometers) by Saturday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. The fire burned down at least a dozen residences and wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames.

"It's continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area and we're in triple digit temperatures," said Caroline Quintanilla, a spokeswoman at Klamath National Forest.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday as the fire intensified. The proclamation allows Newsom more flexibility to make emergency response and recovery effort decisions and access federal aid.

It also allows "firefighting resources from other states to assist California crews in battling the fires," according to a statement from the governor's office.

A significant build-up of vegetation was fueling the McKinney fire, said Tom Stokesberry, a spokesman with the U.S. Forest Service for the region.

"It's a very dangerous fire - the geography there is steep and rugged, and this particular area hasn't burned in a while," he said.

A small fire was also burning nearby, outside the town of Seiad, Stokesberry said. With lightning predicted over the next few days, resources from all over California were being brought in to help fight the region's fires, he said.

McKinney's explosive growth forced crews to shift from trying to control the perimeter of the blaze to trying to protect homes and critical infrastructure like water tanks and power lines, and assist in evacuations in California's northernmost county of Siskiyou.

Deputies and law enforcement were knocking on doors in the county seat of Yreka and the town of Fort Jones to urge residents to get out and safely evacuate their livestock onto trailers. Automated calls were being sent to land phone lines as well because there were areas without cell phone service.

