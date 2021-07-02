VIDEO: Mechanic recovering after lowrider explodes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KGO) -- A mechanic in Albuquerque, New Mexico is recovering after a low-rider he was working on exploded Saturday.Isaac Lerma was working on the hydraulics when flames shot from the back of the car.His friend Joshua Perez happened to be taking a video and caught the moment the fire ball erupted in the enclosed work space.Lerma was taken to the hospital, but is now recovering at home. He suffered burns to his hands, arms, neck and face.They do not know what exactly caused the explosion, but suspect it may have been sparked by the hydraulic system's batteries.