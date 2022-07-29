Here's what a taste of luxury in the Bay Area could look like for a Mega Millions winner

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $1.2 billion. Here's what a taste of luxury in the Bay Area could look like for a lottery winner.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $1.2 billion -- the second highest jackpot in the game's history.

There are many options for what to do with that money. People can choose to donate it, invest it or pay off debt. However, for fun, places in the Bay Area offer a glimpse of luxury.

"It is a different type of ownership lifestyle," said Kelsey Leegwater, marketing manager for The Luxury Collection auto dealership in Walnut Creek. "It is an all-encompassing lifestyle."

That dealership in Walnut Creek has a wide selection of luxury cars: Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens, Bentleys and more.

However, these cars are not cheap. Many of them cost over $500,000, but if you are a lottery winner, it may be an option.

"We would welcome them obviously," Leegwater said. "We are in this bubble where we forget how special these cars are. It is exciting."

A nice car might be for everyone, but a nice home could be. Dana Green Real Estate gave ABC7 News a tour of a $10 million home that features a luxury kitchen, game room with a wine cellar and a pool with two cabanas -- one of which has a large outdoor kitchen.

The odds of winning are not easy. California Lottery projects them to be 1-in-302 million. The odds of getting struck by lighting three different times is higher. However, if that winner is in the Bay Area, there are some options to contemplate luxury.

