Mega Millions: Winning ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Fresno supermarket, matches 5 numbers

Valley stores have been extremely busy selling tickets, and some spots are considered to be 'lucky' because of past winnings.

FRESNO, Calif. -- For one lucky person, a trip to a supermarket in Central California has turned out to be very consequential indeed.

According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $4,234,962 was sold at a Vons in northeast Fresno.

It was the only ticket sold in California to match all five numbers.

The winner matched five of the winning numbers, but not the Mega Ball number.

One ticket for over $1 billion was sold in Illinois, officials confirmed to ABC News.

That jackpot was the third largest, behind $1.5 billion prizes won in 2018 and 2016.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.