Amalija Knavs, mother of former first lady Melania Trump, dies

Former first lady Melania Trump's mother Amaljia Knavs died Tuesday after a long health battle, according to ABC News.

The former first lady issued a statement, calling her mother a "strong woman" who carried herself with "grace, warmth, and dignity."

As ABC News reported years ago, the Knavs spent time living in the upper floors of the White House during the Trump presidency and had a very close relationship with former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump's son Barron.

No further details have been revealed so far about Knavs' death.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.