localish

Uncover these hidden gems on your next visit to Hopland

EMBED <>More Videos

Discover Hopland, California's best-kept secrets

HOPLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The 90-minute trip to Hopland from San Francisco takes adventurers to a rustic town with a population of under 800 people.

Hopland feels like a different world, and it's rife with California's hidden gems.

"It's really for those adventurers, those folks who are looking to discover something that is past the crowd, past the 'knowns' and really getting out in the countryside," said Anna Beauselinck of Stock Farm.

When you cross over the Mendocino County line you're instantly transported into a bygone era. Breathe in the fresh country air and tuck away your phones-you won't be needing them.

"We don't have a lot of cell phone service coverage. So, you kind of get to, what I like to say is, 'unplugged to reboot,'" said Travis Scott of Visit Mendocino County. "There's kind of everything here for the outdoor enthusiast."

Relax, unwind, and uncover unique wineries, breweries, distilleries, outdoor spaces, and lodging. Make The Golden Pig Wine Shop your first stop for sipping world-class wine in a friendly atmosphere.

Next, head over to Coro Mendocino for signature blends, individually crafted from 100% Mendocino County grapes. Stop by Stock Farm for more delicious sips and pizza made in a wood-burning oven.

Retire to a room at the Thatcher Hotel that merges modern interiors, historic bones, and a sleek swimming pool for an unforgettable stay.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.

Explore the following featured destinations:

The Golden Pig Wine Shop
13420 US-101, Hopland, CA 95449

Coro Mendocino
6400 N State St, Redwood Valley, CA 95470

Stock Farm
13441 US-101, Hopland, CA 95449

Thatcher Hotel
13401 US-101, Hopland, CA 95449
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmendocinohoplandvacationhotelfoodwinelocalish bay arealocalish traveloceansfun stufflocalishwine bars
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOCALISH
Into the Ocean: Branching Out
Little Farms, Big Movement: Branching Out
Branching Out: Into the Forests
New exhibit explores career of ZZ Top's frontman!
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in massive SJ Home Depot fire, authorities say
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Glue spill causes Traffic Alert on WB 92 in Hayward
Stockton high school student fatally stabbed by trespasser on campus
COVID updates: BART police no longer enforcing mask mandate on trains
All-clear given after bomb threat at Vallejo City Hall: Police
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
Show More
Firefighter injured, multiple buildings damaged in 3-alarm SF fire
Sensors were adjusted on Florida ride where teen fell to his death
Sherri Papini pleads guilty to 2016 kidnapping hoax
Couple goes viral for $500 wedding, including $47 dress
Jury awards $450,000 to employee who declined office birthday party
More TOP STORIES News