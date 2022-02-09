Video shows thieves shatter jewelry store glass displays at mall in Central California

"There was jewelry flying everywhere and glass flying everywhere," said Graciela Pena.
RELATED: CHP recovers $185,000 worth of stolen merchandise, including items from Louis Vuitton in SF
Merced Police say they were called to the Merced Mall just before 1 p.m. Tuesday for a disturbance involving a group of 10 to 15 male juveniles and adults.
Investigators learned the group showed up to the mall with masks and hammers, smashed the jewelry cases at Prestigio Jewelers, stole items and then took off.
Employees at the Baskin Robbins near the entrance saw the suspects come and go.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
"They were running out, you could see the hammers in their hands when they were running out," said Baskin Robbins employee Patricia Bibee.
Merced Police are still trying to determine the total value of the jewelry that was stolen.
Officials say this an unusual event for this community.
"We typically see these types of incidents in the Bay Area and other cities that are maybe not prosecuting these types of cases. We don't typically see that here in Merced," said Merced Police Lt. Emily Foster.
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows dozens of thieves ransacking Oakland shop, stealing $100,000 in merchandise
Investigators say they've obtained surveillance video and cell phone video and are now searching for the group involved.
One of the witnesses says it's sad these crimes are happening in Merced.
"It just feels like this is just more common everyday. Like, it didn't even surprise me that it was happening and that's the sad reality, that it didn't even surprise me," Pena said.
No one was injured during the incident. Anyone with information or other cell phone video is asked to call Merced Police at 209-385-6905.
WATCH: Videos show scope of Bay Area's weekend of organized retail robberies