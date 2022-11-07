Meta may be next Silicon Valley tech company to announce mass layoffs, sources say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Facebook's parent company, Meta, may be following in Twitter's footsteps in the coming days.
A new report says the Menlo Park-based giant is expected to announce large-scale layoffs sometime this week.
The Wall Street Journal cites close sources that say the announcement could be handed out as soon as Wednesday.
The layoffs are expected to affect many thousands of Meta employees. It's unclear what percentage of its overall workforce.
This would be the company's first large-scale layoffs in its 18-year history.
Meta's stock has fallen more than 70% this year.
