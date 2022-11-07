  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Meta may be next Silicon Valley tech company to announce mass layoffs, sources say

KGO logo
Monday, November 7, 2022 7:49AM
EMBED <>More Videos

Meta may be the next Silicon Valley tech company to announce mass layoffs, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Facebook's parent company, Meta, may be following in Twitter's footsteps in the coming days.

A new report says the Menlo Park-based giant is expected to announce large-scale layoffs sometime this week.

The Wall Street Journal cites close sources that say the announcement could be handed out as soon as Wednesday.

MORE: Here's how Twitter employees are finding out they've been laid off as nearly 50% of workforce cut

The layoffs are expected to affect many thousands of Meta employees. It's unclear what percentage of its overall workforce.

This would be the company's first large-scale layoffs in its 18-year history.

Meta's stock has fallen more than 70% this year.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.