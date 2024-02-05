'MJ: The Musical' now on tour in SF. Here's a look with lead star Roman Banks

Roman Banks, the actor playing Michael Jackson, spoke with ABC7 News about "MJ: The Musical," now on tour in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- To many, he was the greatest performer of all time. Now, his story is adapted into a musical.

The Tony Award-winning "MJ: The Musical" has just started its run in San Francisco at the Orpheum Theatre.

The show is centered on the making of the 1992 "Dangerous World Tour."

"MJ: The Musical" is on a national tour of its own now.

Roman Banks, the actor playing Michael Jackson, spoke with ABC7 News about the show and how his past work helped prepare him for his current role.

